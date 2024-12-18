New Galaxy S25 Ultra leaks emerge showcasing thin bezels

The rumor mill is in full swing as we approach the Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch, and the latest leaks give us a tantalizing glimpse of what’s to come. Samsung seems poised to change things up with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, moving away from the squared-off design language of the past few years.

Leaked images from Evan Blass reveal a Galaxy S25 Ultra embracing curves with rounded corners and incredibly slim display bezels. If these images hold true (they will), Samsung is set to outdo even Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro Max in the small bezel department. Those things are super-thin!

Galaxy S25 Ultra

image credit: @evleaks Galaxy S25+

image credit: @evleaks

Interestingly, a similar image of the Galaxy S25+ reveals a subtle difference in design philosophy. Though still sporting rounded corners, the S25+ appears to have slightly thicker bezels and a more pronounced curve compared to its Ultra sibling. This suggests Samsung is continuing to differentiate its top-tier flagship, giving the Ultra a distinct visual identity as it has in years past.

Beyond the design reveals, alleged images of the Galaxy S25+ have surfaced online, courtesy of @Jukanlosreve. These images showcase a device that, at least externally, appears to be an iterative update. The familiar mmWave window remains present, and the camera module receives a minor tweak, but overall, the S25+ doesn’t stray far from its predecessor’s design.

With Samsung expected to unveil the Galaxy S25 series on January 22nd, the anticipation continues to build. These leaks offer a compelling preview of what might be in store, but as always, we’ll have to wait for the official announcement to confirm the final designs and specifications. A month isn’t too long to wait, right?

