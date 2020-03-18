Netflix Party: Binge and chat with friends while you’re stuck at home

If you’re like many Americans, you’ve already started compiling a list of shows you want to catch up on and binge while practicing social distancing and self-induced isolation. That doesn’t mean you have cut yourself off from the outside world. Thanks to Netflix Party, you can now binge-watch remotely with friends and enjoy some idle chat directly inside the watch party.

Netflix Party is a simple Chrome extension that, when installed, allows you to share a link that will automatically sync the show you want to watch. Netflix Party also provides a handy chat panel that lets you and your party keep the conversation going without taking your attention away from the action.

The extension is only available for Chrome but it’s 100% free and of course, you’ll have to watch your shows in the Chrome browser. Still, this is a great way to keep your social game going while you’re stuck at home. You can find Netflix Party in the Chrome Web Store and if you really like it, you can support them directly at Patreon since the extension is offered at no cost. Kudos to the creator of Netflix Party for helping make the best out of this somewhat chaotic situation we’ve found ourselves dealing with at the moment.