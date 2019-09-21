Lenovo sneaks in a new 14″ AMD A6 touchscreen Chromebook

Well, it looks like it’s finally happened. There are so many Chromebooks coming to market that OEMs are just forgoing the formalities and new devices are just appearing on store shelves. Lenovo recently debuted a colorful new lineup of Intel Chromebooks but those apparently weren’t the only Chrome devices they had up their sleeves.

Way back in February, Lenovo announced the Chromebook 14e at MWC in Barcelona. It would be Lenovo’s first entrant in the AMD Chromebook market and it specifically targeted enterprise and educators with its rugged build and spill-resistant keyboard. The 14e is powered by the lesser AMD A4 APU with up to 8GB of RAM.

Now, Lenovo has dropped new 14″ Chromebook powered by AMD and while it looks identical to the 14e, the Chromebook S345 brings the more powerful AMD A6 and an aluminum chassis to the party. There’s currently but one version of the new Chromebook on the web and it’s not on Lenovo’s site. Best Buy has the S345 for sale and compared to the Chromebook 14e, the price is quite attractive.

For $329, the Lenovo Chromebook S345 offers a metal chassis, AMD A6 APU with Radeon 5 graphics, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It’s not a convertible but the 180-degree fold-flat display is a touch screen. Granted, the AMD isn’t going to stand up against Intel Core devices but for the money, this is a sharp looking Chromebook that should perform well enough for the average user.

I have one of these on the way. If it’s on your list for consideration, stay tuned and we’ll bring you a closer look and our full review as soon as possible. In the meantime, you can see the full listing at Best Buy.

Lenovo Chromebook S345