Last chance $250 deal on this non-branded convertible HP Chromebook Plus

The newest entry in the HP Chromebook x360 family was released far earlier this year, but it is also one of the models that is being re-branded as an official Chromebook Plus model at launch. And as we’ve discussed before, that means stores are ready to get rid of the non-branded versions in favor of the “newer” devices with the proper Chromebook Plus emblazoned on the lid.

For you and I, this means the standard-branding on these outgoing models also means a hefty discount as these devices need to be moved out of inventory. We’ve seen it a handful of times already, and I’d assume it will continue through the next few weeks as stores like Best Buy make moves to replace standard Chromebooks models with their Chromebook Plus-branded siblings.

Save $250 as long as they last

That all means you can snag the impressively-equipped HP Chromebook x360 14c for just $448.99 right now at Best Buy and enjoy all the same Chromebook Plus perks that the newer version will get. For reference, the MSRP on this device is $699, and it earns that price tag in a lot of ways.

First up, you have the 12th-gen Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage under the hood. On the outside, you get an upgraded 16:10 14-inch screen, very solid upward-facing speakers, one of the best keyboard/trackpad combos money can buy, a fingerprint scanner, and USI pen support. It’s a formidable package no doubt, and for $450, this device becomes an insane value.

But good things must come to an end, and as soon as the inventory on this Chromebook is depleted, we’ll be back to full MSRP on the newer, branded x360 Chromebook Plus for a while. As long as you don’t feel the need to have that new logo on your device and you want a powerful, well-equipped Chromebook experience, this could be the one for you.

Newsletter Signup