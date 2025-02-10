I’m shocked that Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook Plus deal is still going

Well, it’s Monday, and that typically means the deals that were great for those looking for a Chromebook last week are now all gone. In our world, that’s just the ebb and flow of things; but we sometimes get a nice little surprise we weren’t expecting.

Like the totally unexpected Super Bowl LIX blowout last night, I was also pleasantly surprised to see the week-long discount on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus still around when I got to the office today.

Why this deal is a big deal

As a device that has been on sale precisely once before last week, there was no way I would have bet that the $75 savings would hold out and continue into this week. Yet, here we are with Samsung’s latest Chromebook still marked down after already spending a full 7 days at the same price all of last week.

However, for many of you seeing this right now, there’s a very good chance that you didn’t see the posts we did last week about the deals available, so I’ll get you caught up. Last Monday, the Galaxy Chromebook Plus – which is almost never on sale – dropped by $75 at Best Buy and was followed up by a similar price reduction at Samsung’s online store.

We still stand by advising those interested to purchase direct from the manufacturer when at all possible, and that option is still in play as of this morning. While the same $75 discount applies at both Samsung and Best Buy, there are a few perks when buying straight from Samsung. First, you get a wider return window with 15 days to start the return and 15 additional days to complete it.

Second, you have the option to apply Samsung Care+ for drops and spills if that’s something you’d be interested in. And third, Samsung offers some pretty great trade-in values on devices you might have access to. With the right trade, you could get this already-discounted Chromebook for a lot less.

A quick reminder of why this Chromebook is awesome

Those are all great reasons to buy from Samsung, but how about a few reasons we really love the Galaxy Chromebook Plus? You can check out the full review video above, but the basics are pretty straightforward. This device is wildly thin and incredibly light for a 15.6-inch Chromebook. It has a gorgeous FHD AMOLED display that is amazing to work from, a keyboard/trackpad combo that’s as good as it gets, plenty of ports, and super-fast internals.

Apart from lacking a touchscreen and not being a convertible, I can’t fault the Galaxy Chromebook Plus for very much, and that’s why it doesn’t have to go on sale that often. When companies build something great and know it, they can keep the price up a bit more. With the new Galaxy Chromebook Plus, that’s definitely the case, so when it does drop in price a bit, those of you interested in one should make the move and pick one up. When this deal goes away, we have no way of knowing when it will return.