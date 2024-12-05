If you like YouTube TV’s “Enjoy the Zen,” I have good news for you

YouTube TV has taken its “Enjoy the zen” ad breaks to a whole new level with the launch of a dedicated channel just for their soothing, enjoyable content. That’s right: those tranquil nature scenes and adorable animal clips are now available 24/7 for your viewing pleasure – no waiting for a dead ad space to see them.

I don’t know about you, but I love those “zen moments” when they do appear a bit sporadically during commercial breaks. They offer such a nice respite from the usual onslaught of ads and are really peaceful. And now, thanks to popular demand, YouTube TV has created a dedicated channel where you can immerse yourself in these calming interludes whenever you like.

Simply search for “zen” on YouTube TV or head to yt.be/zen to access a world of snowy landscapes, playful polar bear cubs, warm fireplaces, graceful ice skaters and tons more. It’s the perfect anti-stress getaway from the hustle and bustle of daily life, and it’s available anytime you need a moment of peace.

The channel itself is thoughtfully designed, with a custom logo and a continuous stream of calming content. Each segment begins with the familiar “Enjoy the zen” message and the YouTube TV logo, which fades away after a short while to prevent screen burn-in. And with a focus on winter-themed scenes (these will likely change with the seasons), it’s the perfect way to embrace the cozy atmosphere of late fall and early winter.

I love this for a couple reasons. First, I like those Zen moments I get to see here and there and love the ability to call them up on demand; but secondly, this addition underscores the fact that YouTube TV is actually listening to customers. It’s a really fun, interesting, and useful move by the YouTube team for sure. So next time you need a little break, remember to tune in.

