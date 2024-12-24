I asked the Chrome Unboxed Plus community: What’s your favorite Chromebook of 2024? [POLL]

In case you missed it, we recently published our curated list of the best Chromebooks you can buy right now in 2024. It’s a pretty comprehensive roundup, featuring Chromebooks of all shapes, sizes, and price points but we were curious what the Chrome Unboxed Plus community thought. So, I took to our Discord server and put the question to a vote!

And the winner is…

Okay, back to that poll! The Chrome Unboxed Plus community has declared the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11″ Gen 9 their favorite Chromebook release of 2024. This detachable Chromebook really impressed us this year with its upgraded keyboard and kickstand and in his review, Robby went as far as saying, “This is the best Chromebook tablet you can buy right now.” And with the current $100 discount, it’s easy to see why this Chromebook tablet is such a fan favorite. You’re getting an incredibly versatile device that can function as a tablet around the house or a productivity powerhouse when docked.

Coming in at a close second was the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus. This was another one of our favorite Chromebooks released this year, so its strong showing in the poll is no surprise. This larger Chromebook boasts a gorgeous AMOLED screen, a fantastic keyboard and trackpad, and an impressively thin and light design.

These two Chromebooks were two of the biggest releases of the year, so it makes sense that they topped the list for our Chrome Unboxed Plus community. While this poll may not fully represent the views of our entire audience, it was fun to see which devices resonated most with our members. I’m planning to do more of these polls in the future, so if you want to have your say, be sure to join Chrome Unboxed Plus and cast your vote in the next one.