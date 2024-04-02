Huge savings on the Acer Chromebook Plus 514 at Costco

One of the new Chromebook Plus models from Acer has been an interesting device to say the least. Only available at Costco, the Acer Chromebook Plus 514 is one that many users may never come across unless they are members of a local Costco store. And that’s a bit of a shame as you’ll soon see in our review of this 8th Chromebook Plus model I’ve spent considerable time with.

The Acer Chromebook Plus 514 has a lot of great traits, and its relatively modest MSRP has always made it a decent option for anyone with a Costco membership to consider. But we’ve rarely if ever seen it go on sale. I looked and I think we’ve only caught this one at a discount one time before, and that was only for $50 off at the time.

A massive discount of $150

For a device that is only $449.99 most days, a $150 price reduction is pretty huge. Getting a device with a 16:10 touchscreen, upward-facing speakers, backlit keyboard, Ocean Glass trackpad, and solid internals for just $299.99 is pretty wild; and it’s a deal I don’t expect to last for long.

Inside this device is the capable AMD Ryzen 3 7320C processor, 8GB of RAM and a whopping 256GB of storage. With this configuration, the Acer Chromebook Plus 514 really scoots and can handle nearly anything you attempt to throw at it. Even hooked up to my QHD monitor at 120Hz, the 514 kept things largely smooth and jitter-free all the days I tested it out.

While I’d like a brighter screen (this one is anti-glare and 250 nits) and a slightly more-tactile keyboard, I was pretty happy overall with the Acer Chromebook Plus 514 during my testing, and I’d imagine many of you would be as well. And that was considering it as a $400+ device. At $299.99, you’ll have a hard time finding a laptop this capable; but don’t wait too long for it. As I said before, the deals have been sparse on this one, so I don’t expect this one to last long.

