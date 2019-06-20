HP’s 15.6″ Premium Chromebook Now Available From $449

On the heels of Acer’s launch event, HP followed suit with the announcement of their own 15.6″ “premium” Chromebook that features a numeric keypad and a FullHD display. While Acer has yet to officially release their model, it appears that the HP Chromebook 15 is now available in multiple configurations.

We received an email from our pal Brian D. who said he had just up one from Walmart, of all places. When HP made the announcement, they stated that the Pentium model would release first with Core models to follow. However, Brian already got his hands on the Core i3 despite the fact that the Pentium version is listed as “coming soon” on most sites.

Walmart is selling the Core i3 Chromebook 15 for an impressive $469 and it comes with some seriously nice features for that price. Here’s a breakdown of what you can get for under $500.

Chrome OS

Intel Core i3-8130U processor

4GB RAM

126GB eMMC storage

15.6″ FHD 1920 x 1080 touch display (IPS)

Backlit keyboard. (YAY!!)

2 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, MicroSD and 3.5mm headphone/mic combo

dual B&O speakers

Cloud Blue w/white ceramic-like lid

Based on the listing, the only real nit I can see is that lack of 8GB of RAM. Still, this brings a whole lot to the table and does so for a very nice price. You can take a step down to the Pentium model but I honestly do not know why you would.

Not only are you getting a significantly lesser processor, but the storage is also halved to 64GB on the Pentium version and it’s only $20 less. We should be getting our hands on this one very soon but you can go ahead and grab yours from Walmart. The Pentium model is available for pre-order from BH Photo and Best Buy. (Seriously though, spend the extra $20. You’ll thank me.)