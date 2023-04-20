HP Dragonfly Pro: The Chromebook you’ve been waiting for…back in stock!

While some tech outlets seem to have it out for the Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, we are still of the mindset that HP has created the closest thing to perfection that we’ve ever seen in the ChromeOS space. The ultra-bright 14-inch 2560×1600 display cranks out an eye-searing 1200 nits of brightness and the fit and finish of this clamshell Chromebook is second to none… not even the Pixelbook. Sorry Google.

Some have expressed their dismay for the $999 price tag that the Dragonfly Pro carries but I’d argue that this MSRP is exactly what you should expect from a laptop of this caliber. Despite what others may tell you, the battery life is not bad if you aren’t cranking the display to 100% all the time. Besides, who needs 1,200 nits when you’re sitting at your desk out of direct, mid-day sunlight? I don’t

Anyway, it’s no secret that we love the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook. The only hangup with the device thus far has been its availability. Less than two days after it launched, both models were sold out. A few days later, the Sparkling Black Dragonfly Pro was available again but it did not last long. Less than 24 hours later, it was once again out of stock. Hopefully, that means that the demand is great as opposed to the alternative that HP is only producing a very limited supply.

This morning, it appears that the Chromebook is back in stock over at HP and you can get your order in for delivery in late May. The only caveat being that you’ll have to go with the Ceramic White model as the Sparkling Black is still out of stock. Personally, I love the look of the Ceramic White and that’s the model I’d go after if I were in the market. You can find the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook at the link below but you’d better act fast. These things don’t stay in stock for very long.