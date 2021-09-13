The Snapdragon-powered HP Chromebook x2 Chromebook tablet is on sale for $399 ($200 off)

Robby’s still working up his full review of HP’s highly-anticipated x2 detachable Chromebook. I’ll do my best to omit any spoilers but I will say that this 2-in-1 Chromebook is a hard sell for me at its $599 MSRP. It’s not that there isn’t a lot to love, it’s just a lot of money for a device that isn’t nearly as powerful as some of the current Tiger Lake devices that are priced in the same range. That said, I love just about everything this thing offers as a premium 11″ tablet and it’s a worthy addition to your Chrome OS arsenal – if you happen to get it at a discount.

Barely two weeks on shelves, I didn’t anticipate any sales on the HP Chromebook x2 11 until closer to the holiday shopping season. Fortunately for you, I’m not in charge of marketing at HP and we already have our first sale on the premium tablet. Not only can you get it at a discount, but you can also save $200 and that makes this Chromebook a lot more desirable for a variety of use-cases. Just in case you missed the unboxing, you can check it out below and see exactly what all the hype is about before you drop $300.

$300 is a solid deal on a device that has a killer display, USI compatibility, and the versatility that this Chromebook offers. As a secondary device, you’d be hard-pressed to find a Chromebook that offers up this range of features in such a premium package. If you live life on the go, this could actually be a very useable primary device that won’t take up much space in your bag. Here’s a look at what the Best Buy model brings to the table.

What’s in the box

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 7c Compute Platform

8GB RAM

64GB eMMC

11″ 2160 x 1440 (Full HD+) touch display @ 400 nits

2 x USB-C

8MP rear/5MP front camera

Fingerprint reader

Wi-fi 5

Detachable full-size keyboard with touchpad

Expansion slot for MicroSD

2.55 lbs with keyboard and case

USI stylus with wireless charging

This version of the HP Chromebook x2 doesn’t come with LTE capabilities and the storage is minimal at 64GB. Thankfully, HP had the wherewithal to add an SD card slot for expanding your storage space. I’ve been looking for a tablet to upgrade my kids’ Lenovo 10e tablets and I’m thinking that this will be a great option and at this price, it’s near to what I paid for the aging MediaTek-powered Lenovo Chromebook. I doubt this sale will last for more than a day or two. If this HP Chromebook has been on your radar, now is definitely the time to buy. You can grab both the Night Teal or Shade Grey models from Best Buy at the link below.

HP Chromebook x2 11 at Best Buy