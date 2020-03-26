The Core i5 HP Chromebook 15 w/keypad is $139 off while they last

Yesterday saw some impressive deals on a pair of 15.6″ Core i5 Chromebooks at Best Buy and while you can still pick up the Lenovo Yoga on the cheap, the HP Chromebook 15 is back to its regular price of $599. It’s getting a bit more difficult as of late to track down bargains on good devices given an uptick on PC purchases and restrictions on supply lines but we’re always on the lookout for deals. If you missed the sale on the HP but are still interested, Amazon has you covered.

The same Core i5, 8GB/128GB HP Chromebook 15 with backlit keys and a numeric keypad is on sale for $460 right now. It’s a few dollars more than the Best Buy deal but it’s still a huge saving on a powerful and versatile Chromebook. In addition to the FullHD 1080P touch display, the HP 15 features 2 USB-C ports, 1 USB-A port and a MicroSD card reader. Like most 8th Gen Kaby Lake-R devices, the HP 15 will continue to get updates through June of 2025 and the i5 processor with 8GB of RAM is perfect pushing Chrome OS to its limits. You can find this model and other configurations by heading over to The Chrome Shop at the link below.

HP Chromebook 15 on Chrome Shop