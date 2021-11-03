How to score this new Samsung Chromebook from Walmart for only $87

If you’re in the market for a “cheap” Chrome OS laptop, there’s never been a better time to pick up a new Chromebook under $200. Even now, you can head over to Best Buy and find nearly a dozen devices priced as low as ninety-nine dollars and some of these Chromebooks are actually decent models. However, there’s one deal going right now that can score you one of the better budget-minded Chromebooks on the market for as little as $87 but there is a catch.

The Chromebook 4 and 4+ are Samsung’s low-end budget Chromebooks from 2020 that feature nothing that really stands out yet are greater than the sum of their parts. Powered by Intel’s Gemini Lake-R CPU, the plastic clamshell laptops are great for casual web surfing, social media consumption, and even elementary-level school work. Frequently on sale for under $200, the 11.6″ model is a great “throwaway” device that will serve its purpose while not breaking the bank. Check out Robby’s review of the larger, 15.6″ model to get a feel of what to expect from the Samsung Chromebook 4.

So, there’s not much here to write home about but the fact remains that sometimes you just need a cheap laptop that isn’t absolute garbage. Well, thanks to Walmart, you can grab the Samsung Chromebook 4 for only $129 and you’ll get a Chromebook that is, well, good enough. Before you head off to make a purchase, you can actually grab this Chromebook for $87 during Walmart’s Early Access Black Friday Sale but you have to be a Walmart+ subscriber to do so.

If you’re like me, you immediately thought “what if I sign up for the free trial to Walmart’s subscription discount membership?” Great thought but the folks at Walmart saw that coming. You will need to purchase at least one month of the subscription service which will run you $12.95 or you can grab an entire year for $98. Either way, this nets you the Samsung Chromebook for just under $100 plus you’ll take advantage of all the other special savings offered by Walmart’s subscription service. Here’s a look at the Samsung Chromebook 4 online and in-store at Walmart.

Chrome OS

MediaTek MT8183

11.6-inch diagonal, HD (1366 x 768), anti-glare

4 GB LPDDR4x-3200 SDRAM (onboard)

64 GB eMMC

Up to 15 hours and 45 minutes (mixed usage)

Qualcomm Atheros QCA6174A-3 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2×2) Wi-Fi and

Bluetooth 4.2 combo

HP True Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual array digital microphones

2.36 lb

Samsung Chromebook 4 at Walmart

