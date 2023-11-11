How to edit video like a pro with CapCut Online [VIDEO]

We get asked a lot about editing video on Chromebooks. Can it be done? What’s the best tool? What are the limitations? Should I even bother? And up until recently, I met most of those questions with negative answers, basically instructing people to find another tool that better suits them if video editing is of the top priority.

But things are rapidly changing in this space, and tools like the CapCut Online Video Editor are a big part of that story. Sure, there are semi-pro tools for Chromebooks like LumaFusion, but apps like that come with a steep learning curve and for simpler projects like YouTube Shorts, TikTok or Instagram Reels, they can be a bit of overkill.

For me, the hope has always been for a great experience using an online video editor that is delivered over the web via PWA; and that hope has always failed me. Sure, there are tools out there to do the basics, but I’ve always found them a bit under-powered and limiting when trying to piece together even the simplest of projects.

Enter CapCut Online

Not long ago, I stumbled across the very impressive CapCut Online Video Editor, and I was a bit blown away. Not only was this a PWA, it delivered all the necessary tools needed to put together some really great short-form video, and I didn’t have to poke around for hours trying to learn my way around.

So when CapCut reached out to us to ask about a sponsored video over on YouTube, we were happy to work together to create a solid walk-through of the process of making an entire video on CapCut with their Online Editor.

To give you the full run down, we also got Joe out from behind the camera and let him take you all the way from start to finish, creating a video from scratch with nothing more than a phone, a Chromebook, and CapCut’s Online Video Editor. We hope you enjoy it, learn a bit from it, and give CapCut a try the next time you want to create some content.

