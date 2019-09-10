Hot Deal: $220 off the Core i5 Lenovo Yoga Chromebook

If you’re in the market for a powerful Chromebook, this could be one you’re looking for. The Lenovo Yoga Chromebook was the first 15.6″ 8th Gen Chromebook on the market and to this day, it remains the best option when it comes to power and performance versus price. We’ve tested out both versions of the Core i5 Yoga and unless you’re absolutely sold on the 4K model, the 1080P is the sweet spot. As nice as the UHD display may be, the sacrifice of battery life just isn’t worth the extra dollars.

Right now, Lenovo is running a killer deal on the Core i5, 1080P Yoga Chromebook that will snag you the 15.6″ convertible for only $499! That’s a $220 savings and you will get a whole lot of computer for just under five Benjamins. Here’s a closer look at the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook:

Chrome OS

Intel 8th Gen Core i5-8250U processor

8 GB DDR4 2400MHz RAM

128 eMMC storage

15.6″ FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS anti-glare multi-touch

Backlit Keyboard

720p HD Camera

2 x USB-C, USB 3.0, MicroSD and 3.5mm audio jack

360-degree convertible form-factor

Android and Linux apps out of the box

EOL(end of auto updates) Jun 2024

Lenovo Yoga Chromebook

If you’re still dead set on a 4K Chromebook, fear not. The UHD model is on offer, as well. You can pick it up for a cool $629.99 and save nearly three hundred dollars. To snag this deal, simply head to Lenovo at the link below and use the code “YOGA4U” at checkout. These won’t last long at this price.

Shop Yoga Chromebooks at Lenovo