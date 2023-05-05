Grab a new Pixel 7 Pro at the lowest price of the year

Just in case you missed it, Google went ahead and made the Pixel Fold official yesterday and we’re chomping at the bit to get our hands on one whenever it becomes available. Of course, we expect to see the Pixel 7a released at next week’s Google I/O event and it is plausible that Google will tease the next iteration of the Pixel Phone at the developer conference. The Pixel 8 will not launch until the fall when Google historically holds its annual hardware event which means we have quite a wait before the next flagship hits the market.

All of that is very exciting but the fact remains that the Pixel 7 Pro is still one of the best Android phones on the market today. Powered by Google’s in-house Tensor 2 SoC and wrapped in a beautiful, eye-catching chassis, there simply isn’t another phone like it. Not to mention, you get that industry-leasing camera smarts that make the Pixel an amazing shooter for photos of all kinds.

If you’re in the market, there are still some solid deals through most carriers on the Pixel 7 Pro. If you’re trading in an old device, those deals get even sweeter. If you want to purchase one outright, there’s only one place you should be looking and that’s Amazon. You can pick up the Pixel 7 Pro at Best Buy and take $150 off if you activate on your carrier today (you can also trade a device to knock the price down) but Amazon is offering a better and unusually rare discount that will save you $200 on this gorgeous Made By Google smart phone.

The deal at Amazon is on the 128GB model of the Pixel 7 Pro and it lands you the device for $699 which is the lowest price we’ve seen for an outright purchase on the Pixel. You can also trade in a used device at Amazon and take up to $401 off this already low price if you happen to have a phone you’re not using. Check out this deal below before it’s gone and make no mistake, the Pixel 7 Pro is absolutely worth it.