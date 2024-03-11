Google TV home screen redesign arrives sooner than expected for some

The Google TV makeover that was announced late last month and was said to take “a few months” to roll out has already started showing up for some users. This redesign brings some fresh visual flair and useful features to the platform. It looks like the Chromecast with Google TV is first in line to get this sleek, streamlined look and we’re hoping that it will roll out to more devices soon.

A quick update on what exactly has been redesigned on the Gooogle TV home screen. The most noticeable change is the switch from rectangular app icons to sleek, circular ones in the “Your Apps” row. It seems like a small detail, but it really modernizes the whole look of the home screen and makes it feel less cramped. This design tweak also saves precious space, allowing you to see more of your apps right on the main screen.

advertisement

But, there’s more! Google added “reorder” and “add app” buttons to the “Your Apps” row. Now you can easily customize that precious app real estate, putting your most-used streaming services front and center for easy access, and quickly adding any new downloads. Google has also included a shortcut to free TV channels so if you’re in the US, you can access all sorts of content like local news and movies without paying a dime. This is a big win for cord-cutters and anyone who doesn’t want to commit to YouTube TV.

advertisement

This redesign feels like a natural continuation of Google’s ongoing refinement of the Google TV experience. Remember that performance boost last December? They’re clearly not resting on their laurels and I love that they seem to be committed to improving this very popular product.

As for availability, this home screen update should hit your devices any day now! I’m currently seeing the redesigned home screen on my Chromecast with Google TV at home but the Onn. Google TV box in our office has not received the redesign, as of yet. Google said in their original Support Forum post that the redesign will roll out to all compatible devices in the “next few months” and that was posted on February 27th, 2024, so I’m hoping that more devices will see the redesign soon. After reading that original post from Google, we fully expected this update to drag out well into the spring, so kudos to the team for at least getting the update rolled out to the Chromecast with Google TV so quickly.

advertisement