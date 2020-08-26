Stadia adds another 6 free games to Stadia Pro, drops 3 others

It goes without saying that even as we sing the praises of GeForce NOW on Chromebooks, Stadia did it all first. Sure, the two platforms take quite different approaches to the game streaming industry, but they both do things quite well. One of Stadia’s biggest draws right now is the fact that Google continues to go above and beyond in offering free games to Pro subscribers. Initially promising only one or two titles a month, we’ve routinely seen months with 4-6 new titles added to play for free for users in the Pro tier.

This month is no different as Stadia has given Pro subscribers an additional six games to begin playing for free, taking the grand total of free Pro games up over 30 since Stadia’s launch. Along with these new titles, 3 free Pro games will drop from the list of games you can claim for free on August 31st, so make sure and go snag them while you can. Those titles include Get Packed, Kona, and GRID. For the new games being added, here’s what Stadia has to say about each:

Bomberman R Online: ake on 63 other players in Super Bomberman R Online! It’s the biggest Bomberman challenge ever. (First on Stadia) Gunsport: Gunsport is an action-packed two-on-two competitive challenge. Take on rival teams in a rapid-fire trick-shot competition on Stadia Pro. (First on Stadia) Hitman: Hide in plain sight in Hitman, the stylish stealth action game where you use disguise and your wits to infiltrate fantastic international locales. Hello Neighbor: Something strange and sinister is going on down the street in Hello Neighbor. Can you solve the mystery, survive the cunning traps, and avoid a devilishly clever enemy who always seems one step ahead of you? Metro Last Light Redux: Return to the darkness of the Moscow subways and battle mutants in Metro Last Light Redux. Embr: Team up with friends in Embr! You can play it free with Stadia Pro starting September 1. Since Embr is still in Early Access, the developers are continuing to add to the game to give you the best experience.

As Stadia’s library continues to grow with existing games many players already know and love and Stadia firsts like Bomberman R Online and Gunsport, Google keeps making the platform more and more attractive to new players. As we’ve watched the development of game streaming happen over the past year, one thing is certain: this is a long play. More games and better experiences will draw more players over time. Once all three are in place, Stadia will thrive, but it will take time. If Google keeps throwing free stuff at subscribers like this, its definitely another step in the right direction.

