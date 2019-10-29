6 spooky Google smart home tricks you can try this Halloween

Halloween is right around the corner, which means it’s time to put the final touches on your costume and find the perfect spooky decorations. Whether you are preparing for a Halloween party or just getting ready for some trick-or-treaters, Google Nest has some frightful tricks up its sleeve to make your Halloween even more fun. Here are 6 simple tricks to try out with your Google smart home devices this Halloween.

1. Enable spooky ringtones on Nest Hello. A simple doorbell chime is no fun for Halloween night; so instead, why not transform your doorbell into a scary ghost, cackling witch, or a vampire? You could really add to the trick-or-treat experience by pairing your costume to the ringtone you choose. These ringtones are available to Nest Hello users in the U.S. through early November.

2. “Hey Google, get spooky.” Finding the perfect soundtrack can sometimes be difficult, so to make it easier, just say, “Hey Google, get spooky” to start an hour-long playlist of haunting music and sounds. If you plan to have trick-or-treaters, you could create a speaker group and hide a speaker on the front porch to create a haunted house-like experience.

3. Chilling music for a party. Use Google Home Max or create a speaker group for room-filling music during your Halloween party. Opt for a paid music streaming account to skip ads so the party isn’t interrupted. You can search for Halloween playlists or create a curated chilling playlist of your own.

4. Scary movie with Chromecast. Whether you want to have a scary movie on in the background for your party or if you want to sit down with some popcorn after the trick-or-treaters are gone, casting a movie with Chromecast is simple and easy. Choose a classic family-friendly option like “Hocus Pocus” or go with a new thriller like “IT” if you want to get scared.

5. Set up a ghostly guest network for your party. Google Nest Wifi makes it extremely easy to create a separate network for your party guests so that you don’t have to hand out your main network credentials. You could have some fun with the network with some like, “Witchful Wifi”



6. “Hey Google, trick or treat.” Ask the Google Assistant any of these Halloween-themed questions for some frightful facts and fun trivia. Here is a list of commands that you can try out but comment below if you find any other Easter (Pumpkin) eggs.

“Hey Google, how many days until Halloween?”

“Hey Google, Freddy versus Jason. Who wins?”

“Hey Google, boo!”

“Hey Google, what are you going to be for Halloween?”

“Hey Google, who you gonna call?”

“Hey Google, Happy Halloween!”

“Hey Google, what’s your favorite candy?”

“Hey Google, what is the most popular scary movie?”

“Hey Google, who would win between a werewolf and a vampire?”

“Hey Google, why do the leaves change colors?”

“Hey Google, where is the nearest pumpkin patch?”

“Hey Google, what does a werewolf sound like?”

“Hey Google, trick or treat.”

“Hey Google, tell me a scary story.”

