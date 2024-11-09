Google Slides gets a refresh with new, professionally designed templates

Google Slides is getting a fresh coat of paint with a whole new collection of templates! Google says these templates are “professionally designed” to cover a wide range of needs, from sales pitches and product roadmaps to lesson plans and even team-building games.

The rollout of this refreshed template library started this week and will be available to everyone with a personal Gmail account or a paid Workspace subscription by the end of November. However, there’s a catch: you’ll need to have your language set to “English (United States)” to access them. So, if you’re using “English (United Kingdom)” or “English (Australia),” you won’t see them for now.

If you’re someone who’s used to Microsoft PowerPoint, these new templates might make you feel right at home. Google has been making a lot of changes to its Workspace apps lately, like bringing easier table formatting to Sheets and adding tabs to Docs. And these updates seem to be aimed at making the transition from Microsoft Office smoother for users.

To find these new templates, just open Google Slides and head to the top toolbar or click “Insert > Templates.” You can choose to insert a single slide from a template or insert the entire template for a consistent look throughout your presentation.

And these new templates aren’t just about pretty visuals. Google says they’re designed to help you create presentations faster and more efficiently. By providing a high-quality starting point, you can now focus on what matters most: the content in your slides. No more staring at a blank canvas, wondering where to begin. These templates give you a professional foundation, so you can dive right into crafting compelling and visually engaging presentations.