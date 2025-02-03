Google Sheets is getting another big speed boost

The journey to refining its productivity suite is never done for Google, and the latest improvements to Sheets are all about speed. Following last year’s significant update that doubled calculation speeds, Google has now focused on optimizing everyday actions within Sheets: which means a smoother, more efficient experience for users across the board.

These new enhancements target three key areas: loading existing data, pasting data between spreadsheets, and setting filter conditions. Google reports that spreadsheets now load up to 30% faster, a welcome change for anyone working with large datasets.

Pasting data, a frequent task for many users, sees an even more impressive boost, now up to 50% faster when moving information between spreadsheets. Finally, setting filter conditions, crucial for data analysis, is also up to 50% faster.

These performance gains translate to real benefits for lots of users, but this isn’t the first time Google has prioritized performance in Sheets. The previous update focused on optimizing formulas, pivot tables, and conditional formatting, demonstrating a consistent commitment to improving the user experience. These combined enhancements make Google Sheets an even more powerful tool for data management and analysis.

This latest speed update is available now for all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts. This means everyone can immediately take advantage of the improved performance and streamline their workflow. While still not the spreadsheet beast that Microsoft’s Excel is for many, Sheets is continuing to carve out its own space, and we’re here for it.