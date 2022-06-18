Google Search now makes COVID-19 info easier to find

COVID-19 is far from being gone from our lives, and as such, we continue to have to care for ourselves and each other when it comes to curbing the number of cases as the pandemic evolves. However, Google Search is making that a little bit easier by providing more ways in which we can find helpful info on at-home testing, vaccines, and keeping travelers informed of potential advisories and restrictions.

Starting this month in the U.S., you will be able to search the term “covid test” and receive information on at-home testing kits available in stores and nearby testing information provided by local health authorities. Google says this is in response to the growing search interest in “at-home covid tests,” which increased in the United States alone by 170% in May 2022.

Additionally, when searching for travel information, your results will include any advisories or restrictions in effect at your destination. This, combined with the already existing option to turn on tracking notifications for these advisories, will empower travelers to plan ahead and make vital decisions about their trips.

Finally, Google supports vaccination efforts by including timely information on vaccines, boosters, and appointment availability in Search. Also, in the U.S, a search for “covid vaccine for kids” will quickly let parents find providers that offer pediatric vaccinations for COVID.

Google has partnered with the WHO and the CDC to make sure critical health information put out reaches the public on a timely basis, as well as donated Google search advertising to amplify the message. Making sure that the public has all the information right at their fingertips will facilitate that all make the best decision for themselves and their loved ones.