Google Pixelbook vs. ASUS Chromebook Flip C302

mm by Robby Payne
In a Chromebook landscape that now holds the Pixelbook, Samsung Chromebook Pro and the ASUS Flip C302, comparison videos are not only helpful, they are insanely intruiging.

Look, we get it! Devices that share the flagship-type status need to be measured, compared, and put against one another. With all the similarities between the Pixelbook and the ASUS Flip C302, consumers need to decide whether or not the Pixelbook is twice as good as the Flip C302 when making a purchasing decision.

The comparison between the Pixelbook and Samsung Chromebook Pro is just as interesting, and many of you have viewed that video and made purchases based on it.

In the time that that video has been in the wild, we’ve received a ton of interest in seeing the ASUS and Pixelbook stand toe-to-toe as well. I’ll admit, after our review unit was returned nearly a year ago, we haven’t given a ton of attention to ASUS’ excellent Chromebook offering.

That is about to change. With so much interest in this device still happening, we purchased the Core i3 version to have around for testing. We now have the Pixelbook, Samsung Chromebook Pro and ASUS Flip C302 as permanent dwellers in the office, so you can rest assured a 3-way comparison will come soon enough.

For today, we wanted to deliver a bit of a deeper look at the ASUS Flip C302 and Pixelbook to help any of you considering either of these excellent devices for the holiday season. Even if you are considering a purchase down the road, we hope this comparison helps you evaluate which device will be the best fit for you.

This is a bit of a longer video that we usually do, but comparison videos need room to breath and get all the needed details across. So, if you are considering either of these machines, take a few minutes and watch through this video.  Hopefully, it will help you make a more informed purchasing decision!

    Excellent well rounded comparison Robby. Thank You!

    Nice review. I went for Asus 302 and delighted with it. Sold Asus c100 to a work colleague to help defray upgrade cost.

    Thanks for the comparison video! I sampled both devices at Best Buy and the C302 does have more heft to it, in which I like. The Pixelbook is gorgeous but I just can’t see myself forking over $1k for something just for media consumption. I purchased the C302 a couple weeks back from Amazon for $429 and aside from the mediocre volume and decent screen (compared to Samsung Pro/Pixelbook), I’m very much satisfied with Asus.

    Another great review that clarifies issues for the potential buyer.
    I still disagree with you on 16×9 vs 3×2. Maybe it’s because I tended to use tablets in landscape mode.
    The Pixelbook crushes the other Hyper-RAM options such as the highend HP chromebooks. The extra $200-$400 for the pixelbook is a clear winner compared to them.

    Great review, for me the C302 was the way to go. You hit the nail on the head, that it was about the money. For my money, and having an extra $500 bucks in the bank, the C302 did everything and more than I needed. I guess if I worked a lot with it, second monitor, lots of tabs open, etc., the Pixel would make more sense, but I don’t so $500 allowed me to buy other Google stuff.