If you’ve been waiting for the Pixel Watch to go on sale again, your time is now

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been waiting for the Pixel Watch to go on sale again for what feels like forever. It hasn’t been that long, really, as the $349 Wi-Fi version of the Pixel Watch was just on sale for Black Friday a few weeks ago, but if you missed that sale (like I did) and have been waiting patiently for it to return again so you could snag one before the holidays, today is your day!

Basically everywhere you look, the Pixel Watch has dropped back down to $299, $50 off the MSRP of $349 it normally sits at. While that’s not a gigantic savings, it’s a nice price reduction that makes the purchase feel a bit better on the wallet.

For me, it was more about hedging my bets that the Pixel Watch would drop back to this price before the end of the year. When I mistakenly forgot to buy one in late November, I felt confident the sale price would remain through the rest of the year. I was clearly wrong.

Now that it is back, as soon as I finish the draft of this article, I’m going to make my purchase and I would advise you to do the same if you are looking for a Pixel Watch at a discounted rate. The deals on this watch have been few and when the price drop happens, it happens across the board. Subsequently, it also disappears across the board, too, so when it is gone, it is gone for some time.

There’s no way of knowing how long this particular deal will last, and that’s what makes this one such an urgent matter. With the end of the year rapidly approaching, there may not be another window to save $50 on this device, and if it only shows up for a couple of days once again, you’ll be kicking yourself for missing it. Good luck and happy shopping!

