You may soon be able to get your Pixel phone repaired at Best Buy

Dealing with a broken smartphone is never a pleasant experience. For many Google Pixel users, that experience has felt a bit like a nightmare with Google’s fairly poor track record of correcting issues and problems that arise with their own Pixel-branded hardware. But things may be changing on that front according to a new report from 9to5 Google. From their sources, this not-so-great characterization of Google’s in-house smartphones may be changing thanks to Best Buy offering in-store repairs for Google Pixel smartphones soon.

A new way to repair Pixels

Multiple sources have confirmed to 9to5Google that Best Buy is in the process of training employees to repair Google Pixel smartphones. This service will be provided through Best Buy’s Geek Squad, expanding on Google’s existing in-store repair options that currently include the company’s two Google Store locations in New York City and uBreakiFix locations throughout the United States.

Best Buy’s move towards supporting Pixel repairs isn’t an entirely new venture for them as they already offer in-store repairs for Apple’s iPhones and select Samsung Galaxy devices – including foldables – through a direct partnership with Samsung.

The availability of Google Pixel repairs at Best Buy locations will be somewhat limited initially. It will primarily be offered in bigger stores in markets like New York City and Los Angeles; but there’s a possibility for some smaller cities to get in on this as well. The locations that do get Pixel repairs should see the service arriving in the next month or so according to the sources.

Though specific costs for Google Pixel repairs at Best Buy are not yet known, you can make some educated guesses based on the current pricing for repairs to other devices. Screen replacements for Galaxy devices and iPhones are generally around $230, while battery replacements are under $100 depending on the device. I’d expect Pixel pricing to fall in this sort of range as well.

For Google Pixel owners, this could be a game-changer in terms of repair accessibility and buyer confidence. Having a trusted, physical location for repairs is one of the things that makes Apple such an attractive brand for potential smartphone buyers. While Google can’t match the sheer number of Apple stores out there, they can leverage a brand like Best Buy to offer something similar. Here’s hoping it all goes off without a hitch and helps to provide greater buying confidence to those looking at purchasing a Pixel phone.

