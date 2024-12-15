Google Pixel 10 series to ditch Samsung modem for MediaTek

Google’s Tensor chips have come a long way since their debut, but early iterations faced criticism for their Samsung-sourced modems. These modems struggled with overheating and inconsistent signal strength, casting a shadow on the otherwise promising Tensor platform. While Google has made strides in improving performance with each new Tensor generation, those early issues left a lasting impression. Now, it seems Google is poised to make a significant change.

A recent report from Android Authority indicates that Google is switching things up for the Pixel 10, opting for a MediaTek modem instead of the usual Samsung component. This move comes after Google reportedly considered Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X75 modem but ultimately decided on MediaTek’s unreleased T900.

It’s no secret that Google’s modem performance has lagged behind the competition. Even Google internally acknowledged that Tensor’s overheating issues were a major reason for Pixel phone returns. With the Pixel 10, Google is clearly aiming to address this issue head-on.

The MediaTek T900 is based on MediaTek’s upcoming “M85” generation and is expected to utilize the 3GPP Release 17 5G spec (also not yet released). While there’s no concrete data on the T900’s performance, Google’s choice suggests a significant improvement over the existing Samsung modems.

While it remains to be seen how it stacks up against Qualcomm’s modems in terms of raw performance, the cost likely played a role in Google’s decision. But overall, this potential shift to MediaTek modems could mark a turning point for Pixel connectivity and could finally solve some of the Pixel’s battery and overheating woes. What do you think about this move to MediaTek? Let us know in the comments below!