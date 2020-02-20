Google Photos testing subscription service that picks your best photos and prints them

Google Photos has quickly become a popular app for both Android and iOS users. It’s great for storing and backing up your photos, but the machine learning and extra features built into the service are what really set it apart. The machine learning is used to magically fix photos with a simple click of the ‘Auto’ button and will also curate and highlight some of your best shots and moments. Google has also started to offer same-day print options and even canvas prints directly from the Photos app. As 9to5 Google reports, Google is now testing a new subscription service that will take all of this a step further and will automatically print and mail the best photos you have snagged throughout the month.

Don’t worry – Google isn’t going to pick random photos to print. Each month, 10 of your best photos that fit your selected “theme” will be automatically selected and printed for you. According to 9to5 Google, the prints will come on a 4×6 matte white cardstock with a 1/8-inch border. The type of photos you receive in the mail will be determined by the theme you select during the setup process. Based on the screenshot below, it looks like the current theme options included people and pets, landscapes, or “a little bit of everything.” You will also have the chance to review and edit the photos before they are printed if you want to do so. A subscription will cost $8 per month for 10 photos.

In a digital age, there is something special about printed photos, especially 10 surprise photos that just show up on your doorstep each month. I imagine the delivery could be a time to slow down and be grateful for the moments you captured in that last month. I enjoy taking pictures and having printed photos, but I always forget to order them. This sort of subscription service would remind me to keep taking good photos throughout the month, knowing that the best ones might be selected for print.

If you are as excited about this new program as I am, you might want temper that enthusiasm just a bit as there may be a bit of a wait for it to actually start. The service is currently being tested in the US with a limited number of users. To see if you are eligible, go to photos.google.com and check for a banner at the top of the page mentioning the new program. If you are not eligible, you can still try out the other print options that are available in the “Print Store” section of Google Photos.