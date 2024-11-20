Google Messages is finally getting a proper backup and restore feature

I’ve been waiting for this feature for a long time, and it looks like a whole new system for backing up and restoring your stuff in Google Messages is finally on the way! Right now, Android relies on Google (One) at the system level to handle message backups, and if you are setting up a new device from scratch, it works quite well. Switching devices is nowhere near as seamless, but it looks like Google Messages is about to fix that issue with an in-app “Backup & restore” feature.

This new system (dug up by the folks at 9to5 Google in the latest Google Messages Beta APK) promises to back up everything: your conversations, media, and more. Plus, it’s all going to be end-to-end encrypted and secured with your screen lock. That means no one, not even Google, can peek at your backups. Here are some examples of the code strings found hidden in the latest Messages Beta APK:

Backup is better with Messages. Restore your conversations, media & more anytime in app.

Your backup will be end-to-end encrypted and secured by your screen lock

Your conversations restore automatically when you sign in

As always, there are a few things to keep in mind. Not all devices will support end-to-end encrypted backups. If you don’t have a screen lock set up, for example, you’ll miss out on this added security. Also, while this new system will make it super easy to restore your messages when you sign in to a new device, it looks like there might still be some limitations with RCS transfers during cloud restores. Hopefully, Google will iron those wrinkles out soon.

It’s clear that Google is tying message backups more closely to your Google Account and, by extension, Google One. This makes sense, especially when you consider the storage space needed for media backups. You’ll have the option to sync media only over Wi-Fi, which is a nice touch for those with limited data plans.

This shift towards in-app backups gives users more control and potentially simplifies the whole process. Plus, with end-to-end encryption becoming the standard, your conversations are more secure than ever. We’re excited to see how this new feature develops and rolls out to users in the coming weeks. With services like WhatsApp, moving devices is simple because you can run a backup in a few minutes, swap phones, sign in, and restore the backup. Here’s hoping it becomes that simple with Google Messages soon.