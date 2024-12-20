Google Keep is forcing users to “reload” their notes for some reason

if you’re a Google Keep user, you might have noticed a little prompt nudging you to “Reload Keep” this week. I had it pop up a few days ago and didn’t think too much of it, but it seems it’s happening to most users across the board. It looks to be a simple update of some sort, but the front-facing differences aren’t exactly that evident at the moment. Perhaps Google’s just rolling out some server-side updates.

So, the next time you open up Google Keep, you’ll be greeted by a friendly blue banner announcing new features and a quick reload. No worries as Keep saves all your notes to the cloud, then clears them from your device before downloading the refreshed versions. It might take a few minutes to complete, especially if your notes are packed with images, but for what its worth, my reload took only a handful of seconds. Also, you can always hit “Snooze” and take care of it later.

As far as the new features go, nothing groundbreaking has jumped out, but I’ve been keeping an eye out for any noticeable changes. The one thing that is changed is a rounding of the corners on any pop-up sheets in your notes. That includes the plus menu, color and background options, overflow menu, and even the “Remind me later” section. It’s a small touch, but it adds a bit of modern polish to the app.