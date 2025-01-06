Google is preparing replace Google Assistant with Gemini on Wear OS

It seems Google’s popular AI model, Gemini, is about to land on your Wear OS watch. 9to5 Google has been digging through the latest Google app APK (version 16.0.5) and found some interesting lines of code that suggest Gemini is making its way to our wrists. This follows Google’s recent trend of bringing Gemini to various devices, starting with phones, then tablets, and most recently, earbuds.

Within the APK, they found clear references to Gemini, with descriptions like: “Easily talk back and forth to get more done with an assistant on your watch, reimagined with Google AI.” This hints at a more conversational and capable AI experience on Wear OS, possibly even allowing for more natural language processing and interactions.

<string name=”assistant_bisto_wearable_robin_brand_name”>Gemini</string> <string name=”assistant_bisto_wearable_welcome_robin_description”>Easily talk back and forth to get more done with an assistant on your watch, reimagined with Google AI</string>

While the specifics are still under wraps, it would be great to see features like Gemini Extensions on our watches. The ability to “talk back and forth” suggests a more fluid and intuitive conversational experience compared to the current Wear OS assistant. However, there’s no mention of Gemini Live or the extent of visual feedback we can expect.

All of this sounds awesome, but it’s important to remember that these are technically just hints gleaned from code, and Google may ultimately choose not to release these features. Usually, though, things we see buried in the Google App APK come to light; so it’s pretty exciting to see them actively working on bringing its most advanced AI to Wear OS. We’re eager to see how Gemini will enhance the smartwatch experience and what new possibilities it will unlock for sure!