Google Home app for Wear OS gets update with improved list view

Google released a Public Preview version of the Google Home app a few weeks back along with a multi-device experience that extended to Wear OS 3 and the Google Pixel Watch. This new experience had been originally shown off at Google I/O and allowed you to use your wrist to control your entire smart home. Clearly, as a public preview, Google welcomed user feedback and announced that changes would be made to the app accordingly.

Based on this feedback, an update was announced last week that would bring simpler navigation and improved performance to the app. This most recent update to the public preview adds a new list view that will make the experience of navigation easier overall. If you have fewer than 10 smart home devices, you will get a list that is simple to scroll through, which will make it much quicker for you to access and control your smart home devices. A condensed version of the layout will be displayed on your Wear OS device, freeing you from the need to go room by room.

Additionally, within the Google Home app, you will also have the ability to operate devices that are associated with you but have not yet been allocated to a particular home. This update is rolling out over the next few days for those enrolled in the public preview. Those that wish to try out this new experience on their Android devices as well, can sign up for the Public Preview directly from the Home app by tapping on Settings > Public Preview and requesting an invite. The invite request will be placed into a queue where you will need to wait your turn to try out this new experience.

