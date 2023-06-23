Google debuts Education App Hub

It has been four years since Google launched the Chromebook App Hub where educators can find all the apps that work great with ChromeOS. Since that time, the App Hub has expanded to include EDU-specific content to aide and inspire teachers while ensuring that educators or getting tested and proved applications that work seamlessly with Chromebook and Google Workspace for Education.

This week at ISTE 2023, Google has announced the next evolution of the App Hub. The newly designed Education App Hub is designed to highlight the most useful app integrations available for Chromebooks and Workspace for EDU. The landing page for the App Hub features 25 that offer at least one of the three following features: Classroom add-ons, School Information System (SIS) integrations and app licensing.

With Classroom add-ons, you can easily find, add, use and grade content from popular EdTech tools like Pear Deck, Kahoot! and IXL, right within Google Classroom.

SIS integrations can help you save time on administrative tasks. You can automatically create classes and update class rosters at scale with Clever, or keep grades up-to-date and synced with the help of partners like Skyward, Follett Aspen and Infinite Campus.

App licensing system takes the hassle out of the license management process.

The last item on that list is the all new App Licensing system which is the star of the updated App Hub. Google has partnered with seven app developers, including Adobe Express, Concepts, ExplainEverything, Figma, LumaFusion, Squid and WeVideo to bring app licensing to all interested schools. The new licensing system allows schools to purchase directly from the app developer while still managing the integrated apps via the Google Admin Console. This can significantly reduce labor hours as well as frustration when managing dozens of apps for numerous schools, students, and educators.

Educators, IT admins, students and parents alike can access the updated App Hub here. If you’re an app developer that’s interested in the new app licensing system or simply building apps for education, you can get more information on the Google Developer’s website here. To see the full announcement and more news from Google and ISTE, head over to the Keyword.