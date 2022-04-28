Google Chrome 101 implements Password Notes feature via a flag

Google has been experimenting lately with several ways to make Google Chrome your preferred password manager. One of the features that were spotted back in February to make this a reality was the ability to add notes to your saved passwords, as originally discovered by u/Leopeva64-2 on Reddit in the Canary channel of Chrome. More recently, About Chromebooks reported that this is now available on Chrome version 101 but still behind a flag.

The feature can be turned on by flipping on the flag chrome://flags#password-notes and restarting Chrome. However, the feature doesn’t feel like it’s fully fleshed out yet, as it is missing the functionality that would give this feature purpose. Right now, you are able to access Chrome’s password manager and edit one of your saved passwords by adding a note to it.

However, once that note is saved, there really isn’t a way to use it. You can go back to the password manager and see the comment you saved for a specific password, but you must intentionally select the password you want to view and enter your credentials to see further details. There is no search function or any other way of accessing this note entry.

This could be an oversight, an unfinished feature in the works, or simply something Google is not ready to implement. If the case is the latter, it would be very disappointing, as I hoped that this feature could help save security questions or important details about the password you were saving. Let’s hope that by the time this makes it to Stable, all these small issues will be figured out and implemented in the right way.