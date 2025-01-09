Google CEO Sundar Pichai teases new AI products and features coming soon

2024 was a groundbreaking one for Google in the realm of artificial intelligence, with advancements like Gemini 2.0, NotebookLM, Willow, Veo 2, and various innovative strides across Search, YouTube, Cloud, Android, Pixel, and more. This momentum shows no signs of slowing down, either, as Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently hinted at a slew of new AI-powered products and features set to launch in the coming months.

In an email to Google employees (viewed by 9to5 Google), Pichai expressed his enthusiasm for the progress being made and his confidence in maintaining the momentum throughout 2025. He specifically mentioned “products and features” that will be rolled out in the near future, further fueling anticipation for what Google has in store.

New AI features on the horizon

One of the latest developments is the introduction of “Daily Listen” in Search Labs, a personalized podcast that curates stories and topics based on individual interests. This experimental feature provides a glimpse into how Google is leveraging AI to enhance the way users consume information.

Furthermore, Google has announced that Gemini 2.0 Flash will be generally available to developers in January. This updated model promises significant improvements and could potentially lead to the removal of the “Experimental” tag from the Gemini app. Additionally, there’s the additional curiosity surrounding the upcoming “2.0 Experimental Advanced” for paid subscribers, leaving many eager to discover its capabilities.

Additionally, NotebookLM Plus, an AI-powered tool designed to enhance note-taking and research, is also expected to become available to Google One subscribers in early 2025. Google has also indicated that Gemini 2.0 will be integrated into more of its products, including AI Overviews in Search, in the near future.

Google I/O and beyond

With Google I/O – the company’s annual developer conference that is typically held in early May – it’s highly anticipated that many of these new AI products and features will be showcased there. This would easily align with Pichai’s timeline of the “next few months” for these releases.

In addition to highlighting the rapid pace of technological advancements, Pichai’s email also addressed the devastating wildfires in Southern California. He emphasized Google’s commitment to supporting affected employees and communities through a matching program and relief efforts organized by Google.org. The company is also actively providing critical safety information and resources through SOS Alerts, Public Alerts, and wildfire boundaries in Google Search and Maps, as well as road closure information and emergency shelter locations in Google Maps and Waze.

As Google continues to push the boundaries of AI innovation, the coming months promise to be an exciting time for users and developers alike. With new products and features on the horizon, Google is staying in a position to further transform the way we interact with technology and information alike.