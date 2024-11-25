Google Calendar on Android gets full-blown Google Tasks integration

Google Calendar on Android is about to get a whole lot more powerful with a new, full-featured Google Tasks integration. Up until now, Google Calendar on your Android phone has been pretty basic when it comes to Tasks. You could create and view tasks with due dates, but that was about it. That’s all changing, now.

Google just announced that Google Calendar for Android will soon let you see all your tasks and task lists in a single, full-screen view right from the Google Calendar app. No more jumping between apps or struggling to keep track of everything. It’s all right there, front and center, in your Calendar app.

This move basically brings the Android app in line with what Google’s already been doing on the web. If you’ve used Google Calendar on the desktop lately, you’ve probably already seen this in action. It’s a fantastic way to stay organized, and now, Android users are finally getting a similar functionality right on their phones.

How it works

It’s super simple. Just look for the new Tasks icon in the top bar of your Calendar app. You’ll find it nestled between the “jump to today” button and your profile switcher. Tap that icon and you are greeted with the familiar homescreen UI of the standalone Google Tasks application. You’ll see all your tasks – even the ones without due dates – neatly organized in your lists. It’s a game-changer for anyone who relies on Google Tasks to manage their to-dos.

And for those of you who love Google Tasks the way it is, don’t worry; the standalone Google Tasks app is sticking around. And honestly, that makes sense since it’s still the only way to get a Google Tasks widget on your homescreen. Maybe there’s a chance that in the future they phase out the dedicated Tasks app, but I don’t see a reason for that to happen anytime soon.

When you can get it

Google says the roll-out of Tasks in Google Calendar for Android will happen over the coming weeks. Unfortunately, there’s no word yet on when iOS users will get the same treatment. This is a pretty major update for productivity and organization, especially for those of us who are juggling lots of tasks and daily events on the calendar. With all your tasks and your calendar events in one central location, staying on top of everything just got a whole lot easier.