Google and Samsung’s open source Eclipsa Spatial Audio coming to Chrome and Android

Earlier this year, Samsung announced a new, open-source spatial audio format called Eclipsa Audio; and now, Google is shedding a bit more light on this exciting development. This isn’t just another codec; it’s a collaborative effort between Google, Samsung, and other key contributors at the Alliance for Open Media (AOM). And the best part? It’s completely royalty-free!

So, what makes Eclipsa Audio so special? For starters, it’s built on the Immersive Audio Model and Formats (IAMF), a cutting-edge audio format created by the AOM. Spatial audio has been around for ages, but creating it has always been a bit of a headache, mostly limited to those with fancy studios and expensive software. Eclipsa Audio aims to change that.

Google’s Open Audio team is making it super simple to create spatial audio with Eclipsa. You can use readily available audio tools, and they’re even releasing a free Eclipsa Audio plugin for AVID Pro Tools this spring. Can’t wait until then? No problem! You can play around with Eclipsa Audio files right now using their open-source reference renderer or test them out in your browser with the Binaural Web Demo Application.

But here’s the really exciting news: Eclipsa Audio is coming to Chrome and Android (and Chromebooks by extension)! While Google hasn’t specified exactly when or which Chrome versions will get it, we know it’s happening this year. Android users will also get in on the action with an upcoming AOSP release. And it doesn’t stop there. Expect to see Eclipsa Audio support on TVs and soundbars from various manufacturers later this year.

To keep things running smoothly, Google and Samsung are launching a certification and brand licensing program. This will ensure that any device sporting the Eclipsa Audio badge delivers a top-notch spatial audio experience. And with Eclipsa Audio’s open-source nature, royalty-free licensing, and broad support across devices and platforms, we could be looking at the future of spatial audio across multiple platforms.