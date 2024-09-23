Gemini on the web can now tap into Google Keep and Tasks

I’ve been pretty vocal about how Gemini is a solid contender in the AI assistant arena, giving ChatGPT and others a run for their money. And if you’re a Chromebook user who also uses other services in the Google ecosystem, Gemini on the web has a new update that will make it easier to get things done.

The folks over at 9to5Google have spotted that Google Keep and Google Tasks are now directly integrated into Gemini on the web. These extensions were first made available on the Pixel 9 before rolling out to other mobile devices but bringing these to the web is a big win for Chromebook users. Through these extensions, you can just type ‘@Keep’ or ‘@Tasks’ directly into the search bar at gemini.google.com to start getting things done directly in the Gemini interface without needing to jump over to another app.

With the Keep extension, users can now ask Gemini to jot down a quick note, build a shopping list, add to an existing to-do list, or dig up that recipe you stashed away months ago. It can even tackle tasks based on what you have stored in Keep. Want to create a packing list for your upcoming trip? Just tell Gemini and watch it pull the info straight from your notes. Google has outlined examples on their Gemini Help Page but here are a few that I’m excited to try out:

Create a note called [note name]

Create a list called [list name] with [item 1, item 2, …]

Add [item 1, item 2, …] to my list called [list name]

Include [item 1, item 2, …] to [list name] list

Do I have any notes related to [topic]?

Suggest a [dish, activity, …] from the items in my [list name] list

Help me create a [song, story, …] based on my Keep note called [note name]

As for the Tasks Extension, you can now ask Gemini to create new tasks, add details like due dates and descriptions, mark tasks as complete, and even search for existing tasks. Again, this integration streamlines your workflow by eliminating the need to switch between Gemini and Tasks, allowing you to manage your to-do list more efficiently while staying focused within the Gemini environment. Here are a few of the examples from the Tasks Help Page that caught my eye:

Remind me on [date] at [time] to [task].

Remind me at [time] to call [name].

When does [movie name] come out? After Gemini’s response: Remind me 1 week before that to buy tickets for it.

What are my upcoming tasks?

What are my to-dos for [time, date]?

What are the tasks I need to get done this week?

Mark [task name] as done in Tasks.

Now, there are a few things these extensions can’t do yet, like modify or delete existing notes, share lists, or handle images. But this is a great start that showcases the value and helpfulness that Gemini brings to the table by integrating an into other Google services that people use.

Gemini already plays nicely with Gmail, Calendar, Docs, and Drive, but with Keep and Tasks now in the mix, organizing your digital life and keeping track of those fleeting thoughts is about to get a whole lot smoother. So, fire up Gemini and give those new extensions a whirl – you might be surprised at just how handy they are!

