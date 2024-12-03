For $317, there’s no better deal than the Lenovo Gaming Chromebook

A little over a month ago I highlighted a deal on a device that I’d largely discounted until recently. The Lenovo Gaming Chromebook is better than what I gave it credit for, and in light of it launching alongside one of my favorite-ever devices – the Acer 516 GE – I relegated it to the back burner. But a recent deal brought it back to my attention last month, and that deal has returned!
Right now, you can snag the Lenovo Gaming Chromebook for just $317 at Walmart, and it’s easily one of the best deals going right now. With it, you get a massive 16-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 2560×1600 QHD resolution, vibrant colors, and a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate.
Whether you’re gaming, working, or watching movies, this screen delivers an immersive experience. Powering it all is a 12th-gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that give you plenty of performance for everyday tasks and even demanding games. And with gaming-ready features like an anti-ghosting RGB keyboard and upward-firing speakers, you’re in for a great experience with services like GeForce NOW.
This Chromebook is built to last, too, with updates until June 2032. That’s peace of mind knowing you’ll have a secure and up-to-date device for years to come for just $317. Again, I can’t stress enough how much I slept on this Chromebook, but now that there’s a version with this sort of price tag and the Chromebook Plus upgraded goodies, there’s no doubt you’ll love this device at this sort of asking price.
