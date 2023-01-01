Final Hours: Win $250 to ring in the New Year

Tick, Tock. Tick, Tock. Here on the Eastern side of the country, we are a mere five hours away from ringing in the New Year. As we celebrate the arrival of 2023 and look back on the good times of 2022, we wanted to take a moment to remind you that we’ve teamed up with Rakuten to give one lucky winner $250 in cold, hard cash. Who wouldn’t want to start the new year with an extra two fifty in their pocket?

I’ll keep it short and sweet since you probably have some New Year’s Eve plans. There’s still a few hours left to get entered and it only takes like two minutes to get your name in the hat. To enter, just enter your Rakuten email below. If you don’t have a free Rakuten account, you can sign up below and you’ll get a $30 bonus on your Big Fat Check whether you win the giveaway or not. Once you’ve entered with your Rakuten email, you’ll unlock some extra entries. ($30 bonus added after you make an eligible purchase from one of Rakuten’s 3,000+ partner stores.)

The giveaway ends at midnight Pacific Time and the winner will have $250 added to their Rakuten account. That cash will be yours to use however you please when you get your next Big Fat Check from Rakuten. Best of luck to everyone and here’s to a very happy and prosperous 2023 to each and every one of you. From all of us at Chrome Unboxed, Happy New Year!!!

No purchase necessary. 50 U.S. & DC, 18+. Ends December 31 2022 at 11:59 PM PT. Void where prohibited. Official Rules under “Terms & Conditions.“