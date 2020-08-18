Educator Alert: Get a Google Jamboard and save $2500

We’ve never had the opportunity to fully review Google’s interactive Jamboard for EDU and Enterprise but I have seen them in action in the classroom. Not only that, we’ve tinkered with using the Jamboard app on Chrome OS and honestly, the collaboration tools are pretty cool and well-polished. If I had to guess one thing that prevents many schools from equipping the 55″ interactive touch display, it would probably be price. While Jamboard is built around GSuite and all of its applications, $5,000 is a hefty price to pay for most educational institutions. Especially when there are more cost-effective solutions out there on the market.

Jamboard was custom designed to meet the highest standards of fidelity and responsiveness so there are no compromises in the visual creativity process. At the center of the experience is a brilliant 55 inch 4k ultra-high-definition touch display so you never miss a detail. Specially-designed low-latency touch technology delivers a responsive experience so there’s no disconnect between your action and the Jamboard’s reaction. A wide-angle camera, microphone and speakers are integrated into the design so they’re functional while unobtrusive. Built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, HDMI and Google Cast offer more ways for Jamboard to interact with the other devices you rely on. Google Cloud

That said, Google’s Jamboard does bring a lot to the table and I’m sure a lot of budget-makers would like to find a way to get their hands on the digital white boards. CTL is looking to make that dream a reality. Right now, qualifying EDU institutions can purchase a brand new Google Jamboard and save 50% off of the retail MSRP. Yes, you read that correctly. You can purchase a Jamboard for only $2,499 from CTL and have it shipped to you, in some case, just in time for the new school year. This price does not include the stand which is $400 extra and you will have to purchase the necessary management license but CTL can take care of all that in one fell swoop. Shipping is included in the price.

Looking to outfit your board room? CTL has you covered, too. Qualified Enterprise accounts can pick up a Jamboard and take $1,900 off the price. Included in the price, you’ll get everything in the list below. Don’t forget. CTL can also handle all of your GSuite needs from Chromebooks, Google Meet Hardware and management console licenses. The Oregon-based company offers white-glove service to qualifying accounts.

Jamboard Specs

55” 4K UHD display

120 Hz touch scan rate

60 Hz video refresh rate

HDMI 2.0, USB Type C , 2 X USB 3.0

SPDIF audio out

WIFI 802.11ac 2×2, NFC

1 Gigabyte Ethernet

Google Cast

Built in tilt support

Built in wide angle camera

Down firing speakers

Built in microphones

16 simultaneous touch points

Handwriting and shape recognition

2 x Fine tip passive stylus

Eraser

Microfiber cloth

Google Jamboard from CTL