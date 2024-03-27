Don’t miss out on the best sub-$300 Chromebook you can buy right now

This week there are many fantastic Chromebook deals to be had. From tablets to convertibles to standard clamshell Chromebooks, there is a bit of something for everyone on a budget right now. But that’s not exactly new, is it? Every week since mid-2023 it seems we have new deals that show up and great deals that dry up. It’s the new ebb and flow of the Chromebook market, and it only makes sense that certain deals are a bit more enticing than others.

The current savings you can take advantage of with the Lenovo Flex 3i Chromebook put this device in an interesting category, making it a sub-$300 Chromebook for the time being. At just $269 right now, the Flex 3i becomes a very compelling device all around and is by far the best Chromebook you can buy right now under $300.

We first saw a preview of this device at CES 2023 and when it arrived later in the year, it did not disappoint. The build quality is way better than you’d expect at this sort of price, the IPS screen is not only 16:10, but bright (300 nits), punchy and simply a joy to look at. With a solid keyboard and trackpad combo (not standout, but not problematic at all), great port selection, convenient size (12.2-inches), and convertible form factor, you have a device that does a lot of stuff very well.

And then you come to the internals, and that might be one of my favorite traits of this device. The 12th-gen Intel Alder Lake N-100 chip is so capable and easy on battery that I wish it was in every single affordable Chromebook out there. These small-core chips have come a long, long way and these latest from Intel deliver where it counts, giving you speed and performance you want on a budget with no fans and excellent battery life.

All together, this is an insane package for just $269, and you can easily see why it is a clear choice under $300. Lenovo knocked it out of the park with this one, and I’m always happy to recommend it when it goes on sale. At its standard $349 price point, it’s always a solid choice. But at $269, it really does become a no-brainer. Don’t miss out on it!

