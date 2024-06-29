Don’t miss $150 off on arguably the most well-rounded Chromebook Plus

Join Chrome Unboxed Plus

One of the Chromebook Plus models that is realistically the most well-rounded devices currently available in the Chromebook Plus world. While not the most impressive one you can find from a sheer spec perspective, the Flex 5i maintains a lower-than-average price for a Chromebook with this much good stuff included, and when it goes on sale (though less often than others), it’s worth your attention.

The performance on the Flex 5i is all you need with its 13th-gen Intel Core i3-1315U, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 300 nit 16:10 14-inch screen makes it feel far larger in use than you’d think and the 3.5 pound weight makes it really great for those of you on the go as well. With the backlit keyboard and upward-firing speakers, this is a fantastic all-around Chromebook.

Buy the Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus at Best Buy

Normally priced at $499, today’s deal sees this incredibly capable Chromebook $150 off and all the way down to $349 and for that sort of price, it’s tough to find anything even remotely as good as the Flex 5i. As a Plus model, it gets all the new upgrades and all the new features we’ve been talking about lately, and with another 8 years of regular OS and security updates (AUE of June 2032), you can keep this $349 laptop around for the long haul, too. But don’t miss it. When this deal vanishes, it tends to stay away for a long time.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

