Google gives us a closer look at Pixel 7 Pro with another design video

Following its “The Design of Google Pixel Watch” video on the Made by Google Youtube account, Google is now releasing a similar video. This time, it focuses on the Pixel 7 Pro with a video aptly titled “The Design of Google Pixel 7 Pro.” The video provides a closer look at this year’s flagship’s edges, curves, and details.

While the video is very short, at technically only 26 seconds, it managed to draw attention to the small but worth mentioning details of the phone. One of these details is the camera arrangement in the camera bar, showing in more detail the cutouts in its shiny metal finish. I am particularly enamored with the Hazel colorway with its gold – or is it Rose Gold? – finish on the camera bar and the side rails contrasted by a light gray finish in the back. We also get a good look at the power button, which takes on the same color as the camera bar, except with a matte finish.

The same goes for the other colors the Pixel 7 Pro will be available in which are Obsidian (black) and Snow (white) — also shown in the video in detail. I seriously can’t wait for October 6th, when we’ll have more information to share from the Made by Google event on these phones and the Pixel Watch. It’ll be a great year for Google hardware.

