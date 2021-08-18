Deal of the Day: $200 off the Core i3 Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

Premium Chromebooks are everywhere and unlike days gone by, you can choose from the latest generation CPUs or grab a model from last year and still get a premium experience with years of updates. The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is a perfect example of the latter. The second iteration of Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2, this 13.3″ convertible didn’t arrive to trump its predecessor but more so to complement it. Where the OG Galaxy aimed to be the cream of the crop (despite missing that mark in a couple of areas), the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is content being a really good Chromebook that sacrifices a few niceties in favor of a more budget-friendly price tag.

Still, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is no bargain-basement laptop, and if you can get one on sale, you’ll feel a lot better about spending your hard-earned money. Frequently, the Core i3 version of the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is discounted down to $599 which makes it a relatively solid Chromebook for the money but I’d still lean towards some of the newer Tiger Lake devices that fall at or near that same price. However, if you take $200 off the Galaxy Chromebook 2, that’s a different story. That’s exactly what Best Buy did.

Regularly $699, Best Buy’s Deal of the Day includes the Core i3, 8G/128GB Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 for only $499. This gets you a 13.3″ QLED display, USI compatibility, backlit keys, and a device that will get updates through June of 2028. This deal is only for the Fiesta Red model. It may not be everyone’s flavor but you have to admit, it is eye-catching. In the realm of sub-five hundred dollar Chromebooks, this one is near the head of the pack. I doubt you would have any regrets about buying this Chromebook at this price. Check it out over at Best Buy now because the deal ends when the clock strikes midnight.

Galaxy Chromebook 2 at Best Buy