You can get the excellent, portable Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 for only $279

In my review of the small, portable, and capable Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3, I called it the perfect sequel. In the months following, I stand by that observation and still love this little tablet when I go to pick it up and use it. While a perfect sequel doesn’t really mean it’s a perfect Chromebook or a perfect tablet, it is a pretty stellar example of what can be done on a reasonable budget by a big-name manufacturer when they pay attention to their users and address complaints.

A quick refresher may be in order in case you’ve forgotten what makes this Chromebook tablet so special. First, the screen size is great for both one-handed content consumption and on-the-desk productivity as well. While I wouldn’t want to stare into it’s 11-inch 16:10 screen all day long, the Duet 3 is plenty capable of knocking out some emails, catching a video chat, or a hundred other things you might need to do during the day.

The 1920×1200 resolution is pin-sharp on this size screen, the body of the tablet is sturdy and attractive, and the included, detachable keyboard is surprisingly good to type on, too. With the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 inside, it also moves around far faster than its predecessor and makes most tasks and activities a real pleasure.

And right now, over at Best Buy, you can snag this awesome Chromebook for only $279 – a full $100 off the retail asking price. $100 off is pretty good most times, but when it’s $100 off a $379 device, that’s a steep discount that you don’t want to miss. I can guarantee you’ll love this tablet if you’re in the market for an on-the-go ChromeOS device that can double as a managable tablet, and you’ll be even more pleased with it at this price. As these things go, however, you’ll want to act fast. It likely won’t last long.

Newsletter Signup