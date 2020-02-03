At $200 off, this Pixelbook deal is nearing the price we’d like to see

When the Pixelbook was first announced, we were first in line to defend the price tag that was well North of $1000 if you opted for anything aside from the base model. Fast forward two years and we have a lot of new hardware headed our way that, honestly, is going to dethrone the Pixelbook as the most beautifully designed Chromebook on the market. Cheers to Samsung and ASUS for their soon-to-be-released Comet Lake Chromebooks and what they mean for Chrome OS.

Now, that doesn’t mean we think any less of the beloved Pixelbook. I would still recommend it to anyone who is looking for a smooth, premium Chrome OS experience. Well, that is with one, major caveat. The price. Even with the exceptional build quality, Google-centric design and internals that still chew through just about anything, a thousand bucks is a tough sell when the Galaxy Chromebook is headed our way. Lately, the base Pixelbook has been sitting at $899 from most retailers and while that’s an okay discount, it’s still not enough for me to suggest you pull the trigger.

$200 however, that’s is worthy of my attention. While I’d love to see the retail on the Core i5, 8GB/128GB Pixelbook drop to $699 and stay there, ABT’s current sale price of $798 makes for a decent bargain on an ultra-premium Chromebook that looks and feels superior in every way to what’s available right now. The base model is the only option available from ABT but they are an authorized Google retailer so you can be sure your purchase will come with full warranty and support.

There is a limit of 1 Pixelbook per customer and shipping is free. If you’re like me and you’ve been waiting for the price to drop on the Pixelbook, this is the best deal going on a new one. Fingers crossed that we’ll see more deals very soon.

Pixelbook at ABT Electronics