Massive savings on the 8GB Chromebook Duet 3, but don’t buy the wrong one

The way we have settled into the life span of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3, it’s become clear that two distinct models are available for consumers to buy from two different places. There’s the version at Best Buy that has been available for quite some time that comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for an MSRP of $379.99. Lenovo in the past few months also introduced a version that is the same in every way except for the addition of an 8GB RAM upgrade and it comes in at $429.99.

On most days, when there are no deals present, the option between the two is pretty clear-cut. While I think the 8GB of RAM is very helpful in this device – getting it on-par with it’s larger sibling in the Duet 5 – I also understand that saving $50 is helpful if you don’t plan to push things too hard in your daily workflow.

Deals make things interesting, though

But we’re rarely without deals on Chromebooks these days, are we? And right now, those deals are causing quite an issue when you consider the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3. At Best Buy right now, the 4GB model is on sale for $100 off, but you may notice I left that one off the daily Chromebook deals page we keep updated on a regular basis. And the reasoning is simple.

Over at Lenovo’s website, they have the 8GB model on sale as well, and the discount is so deep that it puts this objectively better version of the Duet 3 at an even lower price than the also-on-sale 4GB model that currently sits at a very respectable $279 right now at Best Buy. Regardless of how good that deal is, though, the model at Lenovo that comes with double the memory is even cheaper right now.

That’s right: the 8GB model is currently sitting at $274.99 – a whopping $155 off the standard MSRP we normally see it at. And that puts it at $4.01 cheaper than the 4GB version with half the RAM. Comparing the two, I’d always tell you to buy the 8GB version even if it was still $30-$50 more expensive. In this case, however, the choice is clear: go and get the 8GB model.

The only ones who stand to make a big mistake here are those that don’t know the 8GB model exists or don’t check its price. Again, I don’t think the 4GB model is a bad device and you can see that fact in our review of this Chromebook. But 8GB of RAM makes a big difference with this device for certain, and I hate the idea of anyone spending basically the same amount of money on the lesser version when this deal is out there for the taking. So share it with your friends and family to keep them from making a pretty sizeable mistake if they go to buy the Duet 3. They’ll thank you for sure!

