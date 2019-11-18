Deal Alert: This Chromebook is perfect for kids and it’s only $110!

If you’re looking for a Chromebook that can stand up to the abuse of the little ones and handle everyday tasks of most youngsters, this is the best deal around. The second-generation Lenovo Chromebook 100e features the ARM-powered MediaTek processor that Lenovo has used very successfully in a number of devices since the release of the Yoga N23 Chromebook back in 2017.

The latest version of the Chromebook 100e is geared towards kids in the elementary school range. It comes with a mechanically hinged, spill-resistant keyboard, reinforced hinges and ports and a sturdy bumper around the outside of the device to prevent drop damage. Normally priced between $200 and $250, I don’t normally recommend devices like this when you can get newer, more powerful Intel EDU devices like the CTL NL7TW-360 for just over three hundred dollars.

However, if you just need a tough device for your kids or perhaps to carry around and don’t want to worry about drops, spills and such, the Lenovo Chromebook 100e (2nd Gen) is currently on sale at Walmart for the ridiculous price of $109.99. There’s also the added bonus of the recent extension of this device’s End of Life. For $110, you’ll be getting a rugged Chromebook that’s guaranteed to get updates until June 2025. Here’s a breakdown of what the Lenovo Chromebook 100e brings to the table:

Chrome OS

MediaTek MT8173 ARM processor

4GB RAM

16GB eMMC storage

180-degree fold-flat hinge

11.6″ HD (1366 x 768) anti-glare non-touch display

1 x USB-C (AC Power), 1 x USB 3.0**, 1 x HDMI, SD Card reader

Reinforced ports & hinges

Android app ready

Spill-resistant keyboard

Drop-resistant up to 29.5″ / 75cm

Again, this device is probably not something you’ll want as a daily driver at your office. Still, for $110, it will be a great Chromebook for around the house. The kids can use it to play games, watch videos or even do homework and you won’t have to worry about it sliding off the couch or getting a little juice on the keyboard. Check it out at the link below.

Lenovo Chromebook 100e 2nd Gen at Walmart