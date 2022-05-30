Deal Alert: Score the new 11-inch Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 for $264

Lenovo’s latest ChromeOS tablet has only been on the market for a couple of weeks but we had some early hands-on with the original Duet’s successor and so far, color us impressed. We’re still waiting for Lenovo to release some beefier versions of the 11-inch 2-in-1 but right now, you can pick up the 4GB/64GB version of the Snapdragon-powered Duet 3 direct from Lenovo for the retail price of $369. It’s not a bad price when you consider all of the improvements that Lenovo made on this iteration but I’ve been holding out for Best Buy to list whatever version it is going to put on shelves. That’s simply because Best Buy generally has a higher-spec model for around the same price or even less.

That said, Lenovo is currently running a Memorial Day Sale that could be enough to make me go ahead and take the leap. Right now, you can pick up the second-gen Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 for only $299. That savings of $70 makes this a very attractive deal if you aren’t interested in a larger 13.3″ device like Lenovo’s Duet 5. Sales psychology 101 alone makes me want to buy this tablet simply because $299 is more appealing than $300+. Anyway, $299 is a solid deal for this Chromebook but I’ve got some icing to add to your cake.

If you’re the proud owner of a free Rakuten account, you can nab an additional 15% off in the form of cashback on your next Big Fat Check. That brings the total, before tax, down to a mere $263 and some change. At that price, anyone who is considering a secondary ChromeOS tablet should take a look at the Duet 3. If you don’t have a Rakuten account, you can sign up with our link below and pick up an extra $30 back when you make your first eligible purchase.

