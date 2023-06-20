Deal Alert: Grab this massive Acer Chromebook 317 and save $200

When it comes to larger laptops, 15.6″ is about the max for my personal preference. I’m actually most at home with something around the 14-inch display size but I’m not everyone and there’s clearly a market for the over sized laptop or OEMs wouldn’t keep making them. Case in point, if you go to Best Buy and search laptops that are 16″ and up, you’ll find more than 250 results. I was quite surprised at the sheer amount but again, I don’t have a use case for a device of that size.

Chromebooks took a few years to catch up with the Windows market but today, there are a few, select ChromeOS devices that bear 16-inch and 17.3-inch displays. If you’ve joined us on team ChromeOS and you’ve been looking for a solid Chromebook with the largest screen available, I have some very good news for you.

We have yet to see any high-end, premium Chromebooks in the 17.3″ range but Acer’s Chromebook 317 offers up solid specs that are capable of handling a decent workload. Powered by the Intel Pentium N6000 and 8GB of RAM, this massive Chromebook can easily handle multitasking, streaming, Android apps and even some Linux applications if the need should arise. It’s equipped with a FullHD touchscreen, backlit keyboard and a MicroSD card slot to expand the minimal 64GB of onboard storage.

Of course, a Chromebook of this size has a built-in numeric keypad which is a great feature if you do data entry or simply love crunching numbers. You’ll also get two USB-C and two USB-A ports, built-in webcam and Wi-Fi 6 for fast, seamless connectivity. At its retail price of $499, I’d shy away from this Chromebook unless you absolutely have to have a laptop of this size. However, you can pick up this formidable device at Best Buy right now and save $200. For $299, this Chromebook is an exceptional deal. Grab one before this deal is no more.